'My mum donating her kidney was a gift of life' says Norfolk runner
An 18-year-old medallist at the World Transplant Games said his mother donating him her kidney when he was three and a half was "a gift of life".
Rian Snell, from Attleborough in Norfolk, won a silver and bronze at the event in Perth, Australia, last month.
During his mother's pregnancy an abnormality caused damage to his kidneys, resulting in him needing a transplant.
"I didn't expect to be here but I'm living life to the maximum," he said.
He came second in the 18-29-year-old age group long jump and third in same age group 100m at the games.
The runner has also competed in the European and British Transplant Games.
He said: "I was given a transplant by my mum when I was three and a half and it was a gift of life that I didn't think I would get and I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for that."
His mother, Karen Snell, said the issue during her pregnancy was picked during a routine scan at 27-weeks pregnant.
A blockage in her son's urethra meant the urine was not leaving his body and damaged his kidneys.
'The gift of a transplant'
"He was in a critical situation and they didn't know if he would survive," she said.
Able to donate a kidney to her son, Rian said from then on he had "a love for sport and athletics and I've been developing [that] for years".
Rian said events like the World Transplant Games gave him the "opportunity [to show] there is a life that can be lived post-transplant, it isn't just you get it and you just live a normal life - it's you can have an active life, you can go do sports, you can chase a dream".
"I want to progress through to more European and more World [competitions] and get the whole experience again in many different countries," he said.
His mother said before he left for Australia he told her: "Thank you for giving me the chance to live a life like this."
She said her son competing in transplant competitions was "promoting what can be achieved with the gift of a transplant".
