Black belt's Taekwondo challenge for 80th birthday
A martial artist has marked his 80th birthday by performing a series of Taekwondo routines for charity.
Keith Harry, from Grafton Regis, Northamptonshire, took on the challenge involving about 350 different moves at his local village hall.
He took up the Korean martial art about 10 years ago and has achieved a black belt.
"It is sometimes a bit of an effort to come out to do Taekwondo, but it's always worth it," he said.
The 80-year-old was raising money for Alzheimer's Research UK and made about £800 through online sponsorship.
Mr Harry, along with others from his class and the teacher, completed 11 Taekwondo routines, known as "poomsaes", which feature kicks, punches and blocks to simulate combat.
He said: "I love the exercise. It keeps me relatively fit, it helps me in all sorts of ways - it's cleared arthritis out of my knees for one thing.
"It's given me better memory, balance, co-ordination, I just feel fitter walking around. It's benefited me terrifically, physically and psychologically."
He said starting the martial art in his 70s required him "to have a certain mindset".
"I'm going to carry on... I'll just keep progressing on," he said, adding that he would be 105 before he reached the highest level in Taekwondo.
Class teacher Constantino Cesar said the 80-year-old's "decision to turn his birthday celebration into a charitable event truly reflects his character".
He added he hoped the challenge would "inspire others, regardless of their age, to start practising martial arts and other sports".
