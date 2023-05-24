Fire crews tackle blaze at Rushden business premises
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a business premises in a town.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were using hose reel jets to "put out the flames as quickly and safely as possible" at the property in Harborough Road, Rushden.
It said the road had been closed to traffic and pedestrians, along with the Park Road junction.
Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area and adjacent properties have been evacuated.
Simon Bateson, who lives nearby, said he heard sirens and saw smoke when he looked out of his window at about 12:20 BST.
"It was mainly thick grey smoke from our viewpoint but some of the onlookers said it had been burning for some time before the fire engines arrived," he said.
He said he believed the business premises is a carpentry workshop.