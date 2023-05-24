Northampton Film Festival: Young producer says county has so much to offer
A young producer said a county had "so much to offer" as a destination for filmmakers.
Tyla Sharp, 21, said Northampton Film Festival, which started on Tuesday and runs until 31 May, proved Northamptonshire had "hidden talent".
The festival is showcasing 59 local and British films.
Mr Sharp, who is from the Spencer area of Northampton, was runner-up in the best drama category at last year's festival with Keep Off The Grass.
The short film, which he made with director Francis Rudd, went on to be nominated for the prestigious Iris Prize and was shown on Channel 4.
Mr Sharp will be returning to his home county to film his next project, Mr Apple.
Described as a parable on love, loss and child bereavement, the film's executive producer is Bafta-winner Peter Hoar, known for The Last of Us, The Umbrella Academy and It's a Sin.
Also joining Mr Sharp on the production is Emmy winning editor Vikash Patel, whose work includes Netflix series Ozark, and director Ian D. Fleming.
"Northampton Film Festival really showed me how much we have to offer as a county," he said.
"There's so much hidden talent and so many people that I've wanted to work with, including my previous drama teacher, Jenny Wilson, who's now our casting director.
"It's been a real eye-opener for me and the local support has been wonderfully overwhelming. It all feels 'destined' and now makes perfect sense to shoot here."
Northampton Film Festival director Becky Carrier said: "The festival exists to highlight the brilliant work of local filmmakers and bring more of them together to continue creating great work locally, as well as inspiring the next generation."
The Pigeon of Waterloo, a short film produced by Mr Sharp and written and directed by Margaux Comte, is among the nominees at this year's festival.
All of the films being screened are in the running for best film in various categories, from best short documentary to best Northamptonshire drama.
Among the entrants are short film Incompatible, from director Maxine Peake, which highlights pro-choice women's rights, and Northamptonshire feature film Wild Bones.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Royal and Derngate theatre on 1 June.
Supported by Northampton Filmhouse and University of Northampton, the film festival was originally set up to tackle negativity around Northampton town centre and provide local people with a platform to share their work.