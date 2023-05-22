Stabbed Northampton student was 'kind young man' says mum
- Published
The mother of a student who died from a stab wound said he was a "dependable, kind, and generous young man".
Kwabena Osei-Poku, 19, died in New South Bridge Road, near the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus, at about 20:40 BST on 23 April.
Two other 19-year-olds have been charged with murder and will face trial in October.
Joyce Osei-Poku said her son, previously known as Alfred, "had a really bright future ahead of him".
Releasing a statement through Northamptonshire Police, Ms Osei-Poku, said her son was "enjoying his time" his time at the university.
"I have lost something that nothing on this earth can replace. I want people to know the effect a knife has had on me and my family," she said.
"The distress, anxiety and upset to the family, our friends, church, and the community is unbearable.
"It has caused sleepless nights to myself, his dad, brother, sister, cousins and the whole community, and will continue to do so.
"The grief I feel as a result of losing my son cannot be put into words."
Ms Osei-Poku said the last time she saw him was eight days before he died "following a bowling competition he had with his three cousins whose birthdays are all in April".
"I will treasure that last time forever," she added.
Mr Osei-Poku, an advertising and digital marketing student originally from Peterborough, died at the scene after an incident that started on the university campus.
Ogechi Eke, of Enfield in north London, and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, of Barking in east London, have yet to enter pleas but a trial date has been set at Northampton Crown Court for 2 October.
