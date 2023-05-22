Northamptonshire councillor David Sims resigns from the Conservatives to join Labour
- Published
A long-serving councillor says he quit the Conservative Party for Labour because it did not have a town's "best interests at heart".
David Sims, who represents the Corby Rural ward on North Northamptonshire Council, said the ruling Conservative group had "neglected" Corby.
The Corby and East Northamptonshire Labour Party said it was "pleased to welcome" Mr Sims to its ranks.
The local Conservative group has been approached for comment.
Mr Sims, who has been a local councillor in Northamptonshire for 16 years, said the Conservatives were failing Corby "both locally and nationally".
He said: "I believe in this town, the people and the ambition it has.
"I no longer believe the Conservatives have Corby's best interests at heart. They carry out public consultations with their fingers in their ears, continually ignoring what's best for the town."
Matt Keane, the Labour group leader at North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), said: "I have worked with David in the past at Corby Borough Council and despite being in different parties at the time, he has always worked in the interests of local residents in Corby.
"I am delighted to welcome him to the Labour Group and look forward to working together."
The Conservatives control both of Northamptonshire's two unitary authorities, NNC and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) following elections in 2021.
The unitary authorities were established in 2021 after Conservative-run Northamptonshire County Council was scrapped following financial mismanagement.