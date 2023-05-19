Northampton cyclist dies nearly two weeks after crash
The family of a cyclist who died nearly two weeks after a crash have said he had been "full of energy and joy".
Neftali Jesus Dominguez Jimenez, 62, was seriously injured when his bicycle collided with a white Peugeot van on 3 May at the roundabout in Northampton.
It happened at the Billing Brook Road/A4500 Wellingborough Road junction and he died in hospital on Sunday.
Northamptonshire Police called for anyone with information to contact them.
The force said it was working to establish the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from anyone who has yet to come forward or who may have relevant dashcam footage.
The family of Mr Dominguez Jimenez, who was from Northampton, said the husband, dad and grandad was "full of life, energy and joy with the purest heart and smile, loved by everyone who knew him".
"He rode his bike to work every day for years because he wanted to remain a healthy and fit man, and we would have never thought this would now be the reason for his death," a statement said.
"His loss has had such a huge impact on all of us leaving us devastated... he will be missed immensely."
