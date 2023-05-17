Brampton Ash: Couple died after car veered into traffic - coroner
An elderly couple died when their car veered into oncoming traffic, an inquest heard.
Albert Lee, 86, and Marjorie Lee, 82, were killed in the crash on the A427 Harborough Road near Brampton Ash, Northamptonshire, on 27 June last year.
Northampton Coroner's Court heard their blue Vauxhall Agila collided with a blue Renault Master van travelling in the opposite direction.
Mrs Lee died at the scene while Mr Lee died at University Hospital Coventry.
The driver of the van was treated for minor injuries after the crash, which happened at about 12:35 BST.
Giving evidence to the hearing at Northampton's Guildhall, Michael Hollowell, a forensic collision investigator for Northamptonshire Police, said there was no evidence to suggest any mechanical defects to either vehicle prior to the crash.
Mr Hollowell said the blue Vauxhall Agila, being driven by Mr Lee, was travelling in the direction of Market Harborough in Leicestershire at the time of the crash.
For reasons unknown, Mr Lee's car left the westbound carriageway and was "entirely within the eastbound carriageway at the point of impact", the officer said.
The speed of the vehicles involved could not be fully determined, but the crash happened on a 60mph (97km/h) section of the road that connects Market Harborough and Corby.
There was no evidence that either vehicle was travelling at excess speed and the blue Renault Master van was limited to 50mph (80km/h).
Northamptonshire coroner Anne Pember said the couple from Market Harborough, who married in 1962 and had two children, died from multiple injuries.
She concluded they died as a result of a road traffic collision.
