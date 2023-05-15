Corby funfair police chase results in quad bike crash
A quad bike rider has been seriously injured during a chase after armed police were called to reports of a bladed weapon at a funfair.
A suspect was reported to be riding a quad bike inappropriately at the fair on Abington Road in Corby on Saturday night, said Northants Police.
He did not stop for officers and eventually crashed into a parked car on Station Road at about 20:45 BST.
He was taken to hospital and arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
Police said the National Police Air Support (NPAS) team was also involved in the pursuit.
The white Dinli quad bike crashed into a silver VW Passat, and a street sign, and its rider was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
Police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
A man, aged 29 and from Corby, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police officers, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He remained in police custody in hospital.
The police appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage, and made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to the fact the crash happened during a pursuit.
