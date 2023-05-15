Kettering boy looks to career in music after Germany's The Voice Kids
A 13-year-old boy says he is determined to pursue a career in music after reaching the final of Germany's The Voice Kids.
Toby Schlosser, from Northamptonshire, is half-German and thought he would give the competition "a go and see what happened".
He sang Never Enough from the musical The Greatest Showman in Friday's final.
Although he did not win the competition, he said it was "the start of my career, I'm only 13 years old".
Rapper Emma Filipovic won the contest, decided by a public vote, and took home the prize of 15,000 euros (£13,065) and a recording contract.
Kettering schoolboy Toby first impressed the judges by singing Adele's song Go Easy On Me in the blind auditions.
He then sung Arcade by Duncan Laurence in the knock-out rounds.
Toby said the experience of the competition, which ran for nine months until Friday's final, was "amazing" and he "loved" being part of it.
He said he was "extremely nervous" before taking to the stage for the final but he was "very pleased" with his performance.
Heading back to school will be a "bit different", he said.
But, he added: "It's made me want to be a musician even more and to make that my career in the future."
