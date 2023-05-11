Overstone Hall: More than 80 object to stately home demolition plan
More than 80 people have objected to plans to demolish a former stately home that has been ravaged by fire.
Overstone Hall, near Northampton, has been derelict since a blaze in 2001 and it suffered another fire last month.
Owner Barry Howard Homes has applied to West Northamptonshire Council for its demolition.
One person commenting on the planning application described the listed building as a "beacon of history", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In the application, the developer said it had "taken all reasonable action to arrest the decline of the remaining parts" of the hall.
It said the building was "in a derelict and perilous condition" and it was unviable to restore it.
In the objections to the plan, one person commented the demolition was "barbaric", while another said "please don't demolish Overstone".
The hall was previously a boarding school and former pupils have also objected, as has a teacher.
They wrote: "I was honoured to teach for many years at this wonderful building.
"It has beautiful history and wonderful memories for so many people and if restored will provide a wonderful experience of historic Northamptonshire for future generations.
"We need to celebrate and secure our beautiful past culture."
The Victorian Society has already said it would send an official objection to the council.
West Northamptonshire Council has yet to make a decision on the application.
In 2019, plans by the developer to turn the hall into 52 homes was rejected, but permission for its restoration was granted.
Originally commissioned by Lady Overstone in 1860, she died before the hall was finished. Her husband was said to have hated all 119 rooms.
As well as a school, it has also been the headquarters of a Pentecostal church, but in more recent times it has been badly damaged by fire, the weather and vandalism.
Northamptonshire Police said officers were still investigating the blaze last month and no-one had been arrested.
