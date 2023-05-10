Rohan Shand: Family tribute to 'loving' Northampton teen stabbed to death
- Published
The family of a teenager stabbed to death while walking home from school have described him as their "pride and joy".
Rohan Shand, 16, known to his family and friends as Fred, died in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, at about 15:35 GMT on 22 March.
His family said they had been left "devastated and heartbroken".
Two boys aged 14 and 16, who cannot be named due to their ages, have been charged with murder.
In a statement ahead of a funeral on Friday, his family said: "Fred was a loving and kind person, who was respectful to people of all ages.
"He was also such a witty person who knew exactly what to say or do to put a big smile on our faces, and was just a fun person to be around."
Lives 'shattered'
They said: "We have so many memories of our Fred, but the one which his dad cherishes the most is the time they spent together, riding to school and town. They would share long conversations about the future, which sadly will no longer become a reality.
"He was truly our pride and joy. The lives of Fred's dad, Rohan senior, and the rest of his family and friends have been shattered and will never be the same as we sadly lay our handsome boy to rest."
The teenager was said to have "loved his music" and was a "talented footballer", but also enjoyed spending time with family.
His funeral service will be held at All Saint's Cathedral Church in Northampton on Friday, followed by a private burial at Kingsthorpe Burial Ground.
A post-mortem examination indicated he died from a single stab wound to the chest.
