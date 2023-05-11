Kettering lockdown powerlifter is champion and record-breaker
- Published
A woman who started powerlifting during a Covid lockdown has become a British Junior Champion and record-breaker.
Harriet Waite, 21, from Kettering in Northamptonshire, won her under-23s category at the junior championships in Solihull.
The heaviest weight she lifted was about the same as a large upright piano.
"Taking the British title was absolutely amazing," said Ms Waite, who is a health worker.
She won the U84+KG class category for under-23s and broke the British record for squatting by lifting 201kg (443lb) - 0.5kg (1.1lb) above the last record and beating her nearest rival by 43.5kg (95.9lb).
She also benched 90kg (198.4lb) and deadlifted 190kg (418.8lb), beating both her personal bests by 5kg (11lb) for each.
Her success builds on her under-23s silver medal in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in Auckland, New Zealand, in November.
The senior support worker for children with learning disabilities and complex health needs said she had been powerlifting for just over two-and-a-half years.
"I had your typical lockdown garage home gym... and it's kind of grown since then," she said.
"I'd always played sport beforehand but never done anything like this.
"I was counting down for the gyms to open again."
When her personal trainer told her she was stronger than most men and should consider doing competitions, she entered one and won.
She now trains four or five days a week and said everybody at the Rushden respite unit where she worked were "all very supportive"
"My diet is more flexible now, due to moving up a weight class, so they always bring in sweet treats to fuel my sessions," she said.
"They always watch the live streams of my competition and check in regularly with how I'm doing."
Ms Waite said winning the British title also "fulfilled an ambition".
"I broke a British record in squat, which hasn't been broken since 2018, so that one really meant a lot to me," she said.
"I'm now waiting to see if I am selected for the World Championships [in Romania] in August, followed by the European Championships in October."
