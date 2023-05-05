Coronation: Making shoes for King's 'delicate' feet
The man who measured the King's feet for the shoes he will wear at his Coronation said it had been "an amazing experience".
The bespoke bow pumps were made by Gaziano and Girling based in Kettering, Northamptonshire, a year ago and have been adapted for the ceremony.
Company co-founder Tony Gaziano has measured the King's feet several times and described them as "delicate".
The King made an official visit to the firm's factory in 2019.
He has since made several purchases. The shoes to be worn for the Coronation cost about £3,500.
The bow has been replaced by a family buckle for the occasion.
Formal comfort
Mr Gaziano said the shoes were designed to look formal but "have the comfort of a trainer or a sneaker" for when the King spends long periods standing.
"I don't think it will sink in until Saturday and hopefully we see them on his feet," he said. "The likelihood is I will be looking at his feet more than him."
Shoemaking has been taking place in Northamptonshire for hundreds of years, but Gaziano and Girling was founded in a garage in 2006.
It specialises in bespoke shoes which can cost up to £20,000 a pair and are mainly sold in the United States and Asia.
Each pair involves 96 hours of labour.
Chelise Porter is an assistant supervisor who has been with the firm for nine years and worked on the King's shoes. She said she was "privileged and honoured and very proud to say I have worked with them".
Polisher Roger Smart, 55, said it was "marvellous" and an honour for the staff. "Everyone is quite proud and excited," he said.