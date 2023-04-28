West Northamptonshire Council bans solar panels next to Grade II-listed building
- Published
A couple living wanting to install solar panels have been told they cannot because of the damage it would do to the neighbouring listed building.
The pair applied to fix 12 solar panels to the roof of The Coach House, which lies in the grounds of Falcon Manor in Greens Norton, near Towcester.
They said they were "deeply concerned" about the speed of climate change.
West Northants Council rejected the bid, even though it would cause "less than substantial harm" to the manor.
Falcon Manor dates back to 1665 and other alterations and additions were made in the 19th and 20th Centuries. It was given Grade II listing in 1987, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Coach House is not a listed building but sits within the curtilage of the manor.
'Overly modern'
The council's assistant director of planning, Stephanie Gibrat, said there were "sustainability benefits" to the proposal, but they did not outweigh the damage that would be caused to Falcon Manor so the panels should not be allowed.
In its decision report, the council said installation of the panels would be "considered to harm the appearance and significance of this traditional building through the visual alteration of the traditional roof form and the installation of overly modern features".
"This harm needs to have a clear and convincing justification and be weighed against the public benefit of the proposal," it said.
"Whilst the proposal undoubtedly has sustainability benefits these are not considered to outweigh the harm to the listed building."
The applicants can appeal to the secretary of state for planning to overturn the decision.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk