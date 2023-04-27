Cause of Kettering baby death not determined, inquest finds
- Published
The cause of a six-week-old baby's death could not be determined, an inquest has concluded.
Reggie Mitchell Maynard died at home in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on 5 March 2022 after his mother woke to find him unresponsive.
The inquest heard he and mother Jessica Mitchell were asleep in the same bed.
Delivering a narrative verdict, coroner Hassan Shah said it was "not possible to determine the [cause] of death on the balance of probabilities".
'Shaking'
The inquest heard Reggie was admitted to Kettering General Hospital on 4 February with a "possible viral infection".
He was given antibiotics and consultant paediatrician Dr Mya Mya Yee said there "wasn't anything in that admission to make us concerned in the future".
Ms Mitchell said before his admission to the hospital Reggie was "shaking" but Dr Yee said there were not any similar episodes in the hospital and "all the observations were fine".
The day before Reggie's death his mother said she took him to Dryland Medical Centre in Kettering as he was poorly but she was unable to get an appointment.
The coroner was told she felt "quite upset" that she was "ignored" by staff but an investigation by the practice found there was no information about the visit.
When she woke at 06:45 GMT the next day there was a "blood clot on his face" and an ambulance was called, but Reggie died shortly after 07:00.
A paramedic who attended said in a statement Ms Mitchell told her she and Reggie were sleeping in the same bed because he was ill.
She said Ms Mitchell told her she "may have rolled on to him", but at the inquest Ms Mitchell said this could not have happened as he was sleeping on her wrist.
Dr Roger Malcomson, a child pathologist, told the inquest there was evidence that "could represent an asphyxiated cause of death" from co-sleeping, but this was "possible not probable".
He said he could not give a cause of death and Mr Shah recorded it as "unascertained".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk