Kettering Conference Centre and Lighthouse Theatre to close
- Published
A leisure complex including a well-known theatre has announced it is to close.
Kettering Conference Centre houses the Lighthouse Theatre and the Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre.
A centre spokesman said the venues would close on 31 May.
He said: "Despite our best efforts to rebuild following the pandemic... the venue is no longer financially viable and cannot continue to operate."
"We have explored all possible alternatives and have not taken this decision lightly."
One of the main reasons for the closure was a "significant" increase in operational costs during the past year.
The centre has seen energy costs increase by 290% and operational costs rose by more than 50%.
Employees will be supported and attempts made to identify alternative work.
Customers will be provided with full refunds and support offered relating to booked events or memberships.
"We would like to express our thanks to the council, local community and all those who have used the venue for their support throughout the years," the spokesman added.
