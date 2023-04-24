Rohan Shand: Boys plead not guilty to Northampton murder
- Published
Two boys charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy have pleaded not guilty in court.
Rohan Shand, known to his family and friends as Fred, died after being stabbed in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, on 22 March.
The defendants, aged 14 and 16 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Northampton Crown Court.
They were remanded to youth detention accommodation and trial date was set for 10 July.
