University of Northampton shocked by fatal stabbing of student near campus
- Published
A university said it was "shocked" by the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old student near its campus.
The man was found wounded near the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus at about 20:40 BST on Sunday. Northamptonshire Police said he died at the scene on New South Bridge Road.
Three men and one woman, all aged between 18 and 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The university said it was supporting students and staff.
Vice chancellor Annie-Marie Kilday said: "It is with the deepest sorrow that we learned the victim of this crime was a student at the University of Northampton.
"We are offering our help and support to his friends and family, along with our most heartfelt condolences.
"Our priority has always been keeping our students safe, and so the fact this terrible crime happened near to our campus has shocked us all.
"Now we will focus on helping those members of our community who need it, and assisting the police with their investigation however we can."
Supt Rachael Handford from Northamptonshire Police called the death a "tragic incident".
"I want to express my sincere condolences to his family," she said.
"I want to reassure them and the local community that we are committed to bringing those who committed this crime to justice."
The force previously said it believed the incident was a "targeted attack".
It appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
