Martin Truett: Arrest in murder probe after man attacked at home
- Published
Detectives investigating the murder of a man attacked by men posing as border officials have arrested a man.
Martin Truett, 63, was seriously hurt at his home on Highfield Road in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, on the evening of 25 November when he answered the door to three men.
He died in hospital on 12 December and a murder investigation was launched.
A 49 year-old man from Northampton was detained on Wednesday and released on police bail, pending further inquiries.
The force has not said what he was arrested on suspicion of.
Officers have called for anyone with any information to come forward.
