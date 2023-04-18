Northampton: Autistic woman praises 'amazing' crisis house renovation
A woman who is autistic says a renovated crisis house that she helped design is "amazing".
Northamptonshire Health NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) has refurbished The Warren in Northampton and The Martin in Rushden to provide more facilities for people who are autistic.
Kirsty Pope and another service user chose new colours and sensory lighting at The Warren.
The work includes a new sensory garden for the site in Northampton.
Crisis houses are facilities where adults who are experiencing a crisis situation can stay for a few days and get round-the-clock support, without needing to go to hospital.
Ms Pope said: "We have been working on this project for quite a few months now. We did a sensory audit and we requested a few adaptations and to walk in and see the colours and the lights have been implemented is amazing.
"I've stayed at The Warren a few times and for me it was having a safe space that met my needs that meant I didn't have to go into hospital, because I find going into hospital very difficult. It's loud, it's chaotic.
"Coming into The Warren specifically as an autistic person - it's so much better. There are fewer staff so you get to know them and I can keep my routines."
Rooms at The Warren have been painted pastel colours, such as light pink, and new energy-efficient coloured and dimmable lighting has been added around the ceilings.
The work was made possible after £240,000 funding was secured from the Department of Health and Social Care last year.
Simba Kapishe, from NHFT, which provides mental health and other services, said: "This work came though service users being in the house talking about sensory work.
"We've seen an increase in people with autism using the service, so we're really excited to get this funding and creating a more welcoming space which caters for their needs."
Signs have also been added to doors and drawers so it is clear what is inside them.
Alex Pettitt from Topoforma Landscape, which is overseeing the garden project, said he hoped the "immersive" garden could help service users be "transported away from where they are emotionally or physically".
Work on the sensory garden at The Warren is expected to be completed later in April.
In January, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the NHS trust's mental health crisis and community services as "trailblazing" on a visit to one of its hospitals.
He said its mental health response hub had put it "ahead of the curve".
