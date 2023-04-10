Kettering: Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict bingo hall
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a derelict bingo hall in a town centre.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Kettering's former Gala Bingo, on the junction of High Street and Meadow Road, at about 18:10 BST on Sunday.
It said four crews, two from Corby, one from Wellingborough and one from Kettering, brought the flames under control.
People in the area were urged to close their windows.
