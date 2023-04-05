Kettering: Saju Chelavalel admits murdering nurse and children
A man has admitted murdering an NHS nurse and her two young children.
Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, were found with serious injuries at Saju Chelavalel's home in Kettering on 15 December last year.
Chelavalel, 52, of Petherton Court, appeared at Northampton Crown Court where he admitted the triple murder.
Northamptonshire Police previously said Ms Asok died at the scene while her two children died later in hospital.
Post-mortem examinations found all three victims died from asphyxiation.
Prosecutors did not open the case against Chelavalel following his guilty pleas.
Assisted by an interpreter he answered "guilty" to two of the counts he faced, but in relation to the charge of murdering six-year-old Jeeva, he said: "I don't know what happened to the children, but I plead guilty."
Adjourning the case until 3 July, Judge David Herbert KC said: "There can only be one sentence in law, namely a life sentence, but the judge dealing with your case on that day will have to set the appropriate minimum term."
Ms Asok had worked at Kettering General Hospital since 2021 and was described as a "committed and compassionate staff nurse who was loved and respected by her dear friends and colleagues".
