Immigration minister Robert Jenrick handed six-month driving ban
- Published
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has been banned from driving for six months after he was caught speeding on the M1.
Mr Jenrick admitted driving at 68mph (109km/h) in a temporary 40mph (64km/h) zone near Northampton last August.
He was ordered to pay a total of £1,639 at a closed hearing on Tuesday, the Courts and Tribunals Service Centre confirmed.
The Conservative MP for Newark, Nottinghamshire, had been appearing on BBC Radio 4's Any Questions.
Mr Jenrick had left Wakefield Cathedral and was travelling southbound on the M1 when his Land Rover was caught by a speed camera at about around 23:30 BST, the Evening Standard reported.
He previously admitted the offence, which took place in a temporary reduced speed zone between junctions 18 and 17.
The case was dealt with through a single justice procedure (SJP) at Northampton Magistrates' Court, which allows a magistrate to rule on criminal cases seen as minor in a closed court, meaning the public and press cannot attend.
They also allow defendants to plead guilty or not guilty in writing, which meant that Mr Jenrick did not have to attend court in person.
He was fined £1,107, and ordered to pay a £442 victim surcharge and £90 in costs.
Mr Jenrick has been approached for comment.
The 41-year-old previously served as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government under Boris Johnson from July 2019 to Sept 2021, before becoming a health minister under Liz Truss.
