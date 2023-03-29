Rohan Shand: Inquest opens into death of stabbed teenager
An inquest into the death of a teenager who was fatally stabbed has been opened and adjourned.
Rohan Shand, 16, known to his family and friends as Fred, died in Kingsthorpe, Northamptonshire at about 15:35 GMT on 22 March.
The senior coroner, Anne Pember, adjourned the inquest until 14 September.
Two teenage boys, who cannot be named because of their ages, have been charged with murder.
The pair, aged 14 and 16, were remanded to youth detention accommodation during a hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Monday.
A post mortem examination indicated Rohan died from a single stab wound to the chest.
