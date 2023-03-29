Former Woolworths in Northampton to become shops and flats
A plan to split a former Woolworths store into shops and 30 apartments is expected to be approved next week.
Fairgreen Commercial Properties Ltd wants to develop the building in Abington Street in Northampton.
The scheme proposes three retail units on the ground floor and a mix of studio and flats in the upper floors.
West Northamptonshire Council's planning committee has been advised by its officers to approve the project at a meeting on Tuesday.
A report put together for the committee reads: "The design is considered positive and reflects the historic and contemporary features of this part of Northampton town centre."
The ground floor was operated by Woolworths until the chain - which sold homeware, books, toys and its popular pick 'n' mix selection - went bust in 2008.
It was most recently occupied with a Tesco Metro.
The authority's housing department also said the developer has not said whether at least 35% of the apartments would be designated as affordable housing.
