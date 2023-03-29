Old Black Lion: Work on historic Northampton pub begins
Work to bring a 16th Century Grade II listed pub back to its former glory has begun as part of a £3.5m restoration.
Northampton's Old Black Lion pub on Marefair has been empty since 2018.
The Churches Conservation Trust (CCT), a charity which runs the adjacent 12th Century Grade I listed St Peter's Church, will oversee the project.
The charity said work on the pub would help St Peter's better function as a heritage landmark due to its lack of hospitality facilities or toilets.
The refurbishment, which began on Tuesday, is expected to be completed by next spring.
Hannah Parham, from the CCT said: "The aim of the project is to restore the Old Black Lion as a pub, open for business and once again serving the local community.
"The revitalised pub could also generate funds for the repair and conservation of St Peter's Church and to support the work of CCT more broadly, providing the church with a more sustainable future."
The CCT also plans to base its national office on the first floor of the refurbished Old Black Lion.
About £2m of funding will come from the National Heritage Lottery Fund.
Money has also been granted by HM Treasury's Towns Fund, West Northamptonshire Council, the Architectural Heritage Fund and West Northamptonshire Development Corporation.
Manchester-based OMI have been appointed as architects for the scheme, with Crosby Granger as conservation architects.
The pub burnt down in the great Northampton fire of 1675 but was restored as the Old Black Lion in 1720.