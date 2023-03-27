Rohan Shand: Boys charged with Northampton murder appear in court
Two teenagers charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy have appeared in court.
Rohan Shand, known to his family and friends as Fred, died after being stabbed in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, on Wednesday afternoon.
The boys, aged 14 and 16 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the town's crown court earlier.
They were remanded to youth detention accommodation. A date for them to enter their pleas is due to be arranged.
At the hearing, Judge Adrienne Lucking KC said: "Obviously it is a high priority because of the age of the defendants and the age of the deceased, so it is important that it is tried as soon as possible."
Two men from Northampton, aged 49 and 21, had earlier been released with no further action after being arrested in connection with the boy's death.