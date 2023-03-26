Northampton: Memorial service to be held for fatally stabbed teen
- Published
A memorial service for a teenager who was fatally stabbed in Northampton is set to take place near where he died.
Rohan Shand, known to his family and friends as Fred, died in Kingsthorpe, at about 15:35 GMT on Wednesday.
It has been organised by Reverend Francis M'itiiri, from Northampton Methodist Church, who said it had been "a painful devastating week".
Two teenage boys, who cannot be named because of their ages, have been charged with murder.
The pair, 14 and 16, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
They were remanded in youth detention accommodation and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Monday.
A post-mortem examination indicated Rohan died from a single stab wound to the chest.
Rev M'itiiri, whose church is part of the organisation Kingsthorpe Churches Together, will hold the memorial on Sunday near to where the 16-year-old died, on Harborough Road, close to the junction with The Cock Hotel.
He said people in the local area felt "really crushed" by the teenager's death.
"We felt as a community we've all been robbed of a sacred young promising life," he said.
Northamptonshire Police said specially trained officers were supporting the boy's family.
