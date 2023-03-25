Teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, charged with murder of 16-year-old
Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death on Wednesday.
Rohan Shand, known to his family and friends as Fred, died in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, at about 15:35 GMT.
Police said the boys, also from Northampton, will appear before the town's Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.
The two teenagers cannot be named for legal reasons.
A 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old man who were arrested in connection with Mr Shand's death have both been released with no further action, Northamptonshire Police said.
The boy's family were said to be "devastated" at his death in the incident on Harborough Road, close to the junction with The Cock Hotel.
A post-mortem examination indicated the teenager died from a single stab wound to the chest.
Northamptonshire Police said specially trained officers were supporting the boy's family.
Officers would still like to speak to witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time.
Helen Freeman, who lives in Kingsthorpe, said her son had been friends with Mr Shand, describing him as "funny" and very popular.
"It's devastating to see your child so upset. I don't think I've seen my son cry as much as he did last night, but his mates have been there for him," she said.
An online appeal to raise money towards the funeral has already collected more that £14,000.
Shania Coleman, who organised the appeal, wrote: "All that knew Fred knew that he was such an intelligent, polite and caring young man, and he would of gone on to do such great things."
Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855.
Information, including pictures and videos, can be submitted via the online portal mipp.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.