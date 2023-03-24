Wellingborough tree protesters say exhibition was 'waste of time'
An exhibition about controversial plans to fell trees as part of a housing development was "a waste of time", protesters claim.
More than 50 lime trees were approved to be cut down to make way for a dual carriageway as part of the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough.
The developer said removing the trees was "essential" to the scheme.
An exhibition was held on Thursday night to allow people to see and discuss the plans with developers.
Resident Dawn Smith said: "It was a complete waste of time to be honest. You couldn't speak to people and the security made us feel very intimidated.
"We are not going to stop fighting for these trees."
So far, 16 trees have already been cut down and another 23 could follow to make way for a new road and also to allow work on a high-pressure gas main.
But following a public outcry, the work - which has been approved by North Northamptonshire Council - has been paused to allow discussions to take place.
A spokesperson for Stanton Cross previously said it understood "the level of public concern over the trees that are to be removed".
They said the development, which includes about 3,600 new homes, had "full planning permission" and it was "part of essential works to deliver vital infrastructure improvements in Wellingborough".
