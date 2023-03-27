Northampton: Ivan Toney's England debut leaves hometown 'buzzing'
Ivan Toney's first grassroots club says "the whole town is buzzing" after he became the first senior men's player from Northampton to represent England.
Toney, 27, made his debut for the Three Lions as a substitute in Sunday's 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley Stadium.
The striker, who plays for Premier League side Brentford, started his career at grassroots club Soccer Stars FC, based at Upton in Northampton.
"I think it's fantastic," said the club's chairman James Witkiss.
"We have been following his progress for a long time. You could always see he had the ability.
"For him to actually make it is absolutely phenomenal."
Although Northamptonshire has previously been represented by England through Irchester-born former Northampton Town and Liverpool defender Phil Neal, Toney is the first player from the county town to earn a cap.
Having grown up in the Eastfield district of the town, Toney's professional career started at League Two side Northampton Town, where he made his debut in 2012, making 60 appearances after graduating from the club's academy.
He joined Premier League Newcastle United in 2015 but made only four appearances before joining Peterborough United in League One where he helped them to promotion.
Brentford signed Toney in 2020 and he then scored a Championship-record 31 goals as the Bees went up through the play-offs.
"It's so surreal," Toney said, speaking after his international debut in which he replaced captain Harry Kane in the 81st minute.
"I couldn't think of a better ground [Wembley] to do it. My family are here. It's been a long journey, to finally get my first cap... it's a massive moment.
"It's massive. [I am a] Northampton boy, Northampton raised. A big achievement for everyone in Northampton."
Toney is not the only former Soccer Stars player to go on to international football, with Cardiff City striker Callum Robinson, also from Northampton, having represented the Republic of Ireland.
"We have four different age groups from under nines to under 15s," said Mr Witkiss.
"I think the boys will be buzzing at training. Ivan has previously been back to do our end of season awards.
"I was looking at social media and people in Northampton are so proud of him. Let's hope he has many more caps to come."
Toney had previously been called up by England manager Gareth Southgate last September but didn't make an appearance in the Nations League matches against Italy and Germany.
Northampton Town fan Brendan Walsh, who was at Wembley on Sunday as Toney finally made his debut, said it was "a special moment" to see a former Cobblers player come on for England.
"We've been telling our friends who aren't Cobblers fans about him for years." he said.
"There's always been that strange ownership. It felt overdue. I think he's the next best thing we [England] have after Harry Kane. I'm just so happy for him.
"I think he's a good example not just to young lads from Northampton, but his story of how he's risen up to the top of football. It's an inspirational story."
Toney is the second-highest English goalscorer in the Premier League - only behind Kane - and the first player from the Bees to make an England appearance since Les Smith in 1939.
In February Toney accepted breaking Football Association betting rules and could face a potential ban from the game.
From Henfrey to Toney - Northamptonshire's England heroes
Although Northamptonshire has regularly produced England rugby union and cricket internationals, there are fewer examples when it comes to football.
In the 1890s, Finedon's Arthur Henfrey made five appearances for England - scoring twice - while also playing cricket for the county.
Former Northampton Town and Tottenham Hotspur player Fanny Walden, from Wellingborough, made an England appearance either side of World War I in a career in which he also played county cricket and was an English cricket umpire.
Irchester's Phil Neal who won seven top flight titles and four European cups with Liverpool - also earned 50 England caps, playing at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.
