Northampton: Four held after boy, 16, stabbed to death
Four people including two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death.
Police said officers were called at 15.35 GMT to the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton following reports a boy had been knifed.
Paramedic attended the scene but he died shortly afterwards.
Four males aged 49, 21, 16 and 14 have been arrested as part of the murder investigation and remain in police custody.
A police cordon in Harborough Road, between the junction with The Cock Hotel and Waitrose, is expected to remain in place overnight and into Thursday for the investigation.
Northamptonshire Police said an increased police presence will also remain in the area.
Det Insp Simon Barnes said although arrests had been made the force was still appealing for witnesses.
He said the force "believes that this was an isolated incident".
