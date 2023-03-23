Silverstone Circuit: Track museum to launch Scalextric exhibition
A motorsport museum at the home of the British Grand Prix is set to launch a new Scalextric exhibition.
Silverstone Museum says its latest attraction will open to the public from 1 April to 16 April.
The exhibition features a detailed depiction of the famous circuit, allowing visitors of all ages to race against each other on the 25 metre long two-lane model track.
The museum in Northamptonshire opened in October 2019.
As well as recreating the track, the special Scalextric set features architectural elements surrounding the circuit including grandstands and Silverstone Wing which includes pit garages and the pitlane.
Its designers used 108 individual sections of Scalextric track to create the replica raceway.
Simon Owen, head of the Scalextric brand, said: "For generations, Scalextric has been a beloved brand among racing fans of all ages. Now, with our collaboration with the Silverstone Museum, we're taking that love to a whole new level."
Rachel James, Head of Marketing at Silverstone Museum, said: "We are extremely excited to reveal our amazing 'On Track' exhibition which will see Scalextric take over the museum.
"To see the incredible iconic Silverstone Circuit recreated in such detail by the Scalextric team is fantastic and we know the new attraction will be a winner with motorsport addicts, families and car fans alike."
A range of full-size cars, including former Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill's Williams FW16B-07 will also be on display at the exhibition, alongside their pint-sized Scalextric versions.