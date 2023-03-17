West Northamptonshire Council consulting on new fines for dog owners
A council has asked residents for their views on its plans for new measures to "encourage responsible dog ownership".
West Northamptonshire Council has proposed fining people £100 if they fail to pick up after their dog and keep dogs on leads in certain areas.
Last year, the council halted a ban on walking more than four dogs after a backlash from professional dog walkers.
The authority said it was still considering the ban but was discussing a licensing scheme for professionals.
The consultation is regarding a new public space protection order (PSPO) covering the Northampton area and is open until 17 April.
The proposed PSPO would also make it an offence to smoke tobacco, tobacco-related products, smokeless tobacco products including electronic cigarettes, herbal cigarettes, or any illegal substances within the boundaries of play areas, land near schools, skateparks, tennis courts, MUGA and bowling greens.
It introduced a PSPO in November which included fining anyone walking more than four dogs in south Northamptonshire and Daventry £100.
In December it halted the action while it organised talks with dog walkers.
'Not being enforced'
The council said: "The PSPO makes it an offence for someone to walk more than four dogs at once in public spaces.
"However, that requirement is not being enforced whilst conversations continue with representatives of professional dog walkers and consideration is being given to the development of a licensing scheme and associated code of conduct to support these groups."
Councillor David Smith, cabinet member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services, said: "The PSPO proposals seek to encourage responsible dog ownership and prevent people from smoking in public areas, such as in children's play areas.
"We look forward to reviewing comments and looking at how we can further support our communities."
