Kettering: Disused church to be demolished in housing plan
A disused church dating from the 1950s is to be demolished to make way for a small housing development.
Grange Methodist church and the community centre, on Stamford Road, Kettering, will be replaced with eight properties.
North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) approved the plan - costing £2.1m - on Wednesday.
It comprises four three-bedroom and two two-bedroom homes and two one-bedroom bungalows, with parking and gardens.
NNC took over responsibility for the plan from Kettering Borough Council in 2021, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The £2.1m cost is £13,000 more than originally planned, to cover inflation costs, the authority said.
It said there had been significant delays to the plan because of a neighbour's objection about the possible impact.
But the council said that had been addressed by changes to the design.
