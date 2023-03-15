'Wrapped' body of builder was found under rubble, murder trial hears
The body of a builder was found wrapped in carpet under layers of masonry and wood chippings, a murder trial heard.
A three-day excavation at a house in Moore Street, Northampton in March 2022 revealed the "partially-clothed and partially-wrapped" remains of Nicholas Billingham.
His long-term partner, school teacher Fiona Beal, 49, denies his murder.
The trial at Northampton Crown Court heard Mr Billingham's remains were concealed under a "built structure".
The jury was told that his body was found under plastic bags, rubble, polystyrene, laminate flooring, and sections of fabric and vinyl.
Forensic archaeologist, Peter Schofield, said a journal alleging a detailed planning of the murder and description of the body disposal was found in a hotel room by officers from Cumbria Police.
Ms Beal was found there on 16 March 2022 after going missing, he said.
Mr Schofield said an area of interest had been identified by police at the Moore Street property, including a mound covered by bark chippings.
Prosecutors allege Ms Beal stabbed her partner of 17 years in the neck with a knife on 1 November, 2021 in a bedroom of the property.
'Visible mound'
Jurors were shown photographs of a mound in a narrow rectangular area between a fence and the wall of an annexe housing Ms Beal's kitchen, leading to a set of French doors.
Describing what he found, Mr Schofield told the court paving slabs had been placed vertically, forming a "retaining wall" to the mound.
After listing the various layers of material which were identified and removed, Mr Schofield told the jury: "There was a visible mound forming the approximate shape of a human body, which was covered by a rug and also by a carpet."
He said plastic ties had been attached to Mr Billingham's left wrist, adding: "The body was lying on its back and it was partially wrapped with black plastic.
"An item of clothing, possibly a dressing gown, was visible on the upper torso and left arm."
The court has previously heard Ms Beal, who taught at Northampton's Eastfield Academy, was a "thoroughly liked" year-six teacher.
Ms Beale's barrister, Andrew Wheeler KC, had earlier told the court she would argue the defendant was mentally "broken" at the time of the killing and is guilty of manslaughter but not murder.
The trial continues.
