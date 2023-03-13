Rushden: Police officer facing hearing after bouncer assault
- Published
A Northamptonshire Police officer will face a gross misconduct hearing on Wednesday after being convicted of assaulting a pub bouncer.
PC Karen Canwell was found guilty last November of one count of common assault in Rushden.
In December 2021 she was off duty and drunk when she was asked to leave the King Edward VII pub on Queen Street but failed to do so, the force said.
When a bouncer tried to get her to go, she resisted and hit him on the head.
Later, the force said she kicked the pub doors before pushing and punching the bouncer in the face.
She denied the assault charge but Loughborough Magistrates' Court ordered her to pay a £1,609 fine.
The misconduct hearing will be chaired by Northamptonshire Police's temporary chief constable Paul Gibson, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk