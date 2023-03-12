Northampton man in his 70s seriously injured in bungalow blaze
A man aged in his 70s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a bungalow.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews attended the blaze in Cameron Crescent, Northampton, just after 22:20 GMT on Saturday.
It said officers from Northamptonshire Police also attended to manage road closures and they were still at the scene alongside fire investigators.
The fire service said the man remained in hospital.
It said disruption in the area could be expected for the rest of the day.
