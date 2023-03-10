Northamptonshire residents put in temporary homes 150 miles away
A council has been forced to place people needing temporary accommodation about 150 miles (241km) away.North Northamptonshire Council had about 200 households in temporary accommodation in December, with the majority in the local area.But the authority said it moved some residents to Brighton and Hove in Sussex due to a lack of housing supply.A council spokesperson said cutting the number of people placed outside its area "is a priority".