BBC Weather Watchers capture the snow in the East of England
BBC Weather Watchers have been out and about early with their cameras as snow hit parts of the east on Wednesday.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice was in place until the early hours of Thursday for most of the East of England.
A yellow warning remains in place in the East Midlands, including Northamptonshire, until 14:00 on Friday.
Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for journeys in some areas.
