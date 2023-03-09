Children waiting two years for mental health support
Some children and teenagers have been waiting up to two years for mental health support, a council investigation has found.
A cross-party group of West Northamptonshire councillors found the system to help school pupils was "worse than expected".
The group made several recommendations include providing more money to support services.
Its chairwoman, Conservative Rosie Herring, said its investigation found services were "not as we would wish to support our young people".