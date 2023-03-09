Alternative to giant sewage pipe 'far worse'
Anglian Water said had it not built a giant above-ground sewage pipe on a new housing estate "the alternative would be far worse".
The almost 800m-long (2,625ft) structure was installed in December at the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.
Hairline fractures were found in the original pipe and Anglian Water said an above-ground alternative was the only option.
The pipe was constructed in nine days to allow Anglian Water to carry out repairs to the one underground.