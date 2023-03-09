Anglian Water rethink eases sailing club's fears
- Published
A sailing club that feared for its future due to changes in its lease at a reservoir said it was pleased Anglian Water had changed its plans.
Northampton Sailing Club, based at Pitsford Reservoir, said Anglian wanted to take back about a third of the shore it uses.
But the firm said it "will be offering the club a new lease which covers the full area of their existing site".
Commodore Sarah Carswell welcomed the "change of heart".
Without it, she said the trustees could have been "forced to recommend the dissolution" of their club.