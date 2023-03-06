Northampton Sailing Club fears for future due to lease change
A historic sailing club said it was being threatened with closure due to lease changes by Anglian Water.
Northampton Sailing Club, based at Pitsford Reservoir, said the water company wanted to take back about a third of the shore it uses.
Commodore Sarah Carswell said the change could lead to the "dissolution" of the club.
Anglian Water said it was "working with the club to come to an agreement where we can both use the area".
The club was started in 1956 when the reservoir was approved for sailing use.
Among its former members is Dylan Fletcher-Scott, gold medallist in the 49er sailing class at the Tokyo Olympics.
The area of shore affected has been developed over the last 20 years as a safe landing and recovery zone for windsurfers, the club said.
Ms Carswell said: "I am extremely disappointed that Anglian Water is pushing forward with their plans despite our offer of realistic counter-suggestions."
She said if the club lost access to the shore it "not only faces considerable operational change and people risk, but it faces unsustainable financial risk".
The Conservative MP for Daventry, Chris Heaton-Harris, said the club had his "full support in continuing to operate on Pitsford Reservoir" which falls in his constituency.
"I will work closely with the Club and Anglian Water to find a workable solution," he said.
West Northamptonshire Council has also said the water company should work with the club so it can continue.
Regan Harris from Anglian Water said the company had already agreed to "take less land than the original proposal".
She said it was looking at using about 30% of the shore to "open it and make it more accessible to people who want to come and enjoy different kinds of water sport".
The water company wanted the public to be able to "try things out on a pay and play basis" rather than having to be a member of the sailing club, she said.
Ms Harris said: "We've had requests to this for quite a long time at Pitsford."
She added the lease was up at the end of the month so Anglian Water wanted to find an agreement with the club by then.