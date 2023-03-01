Earl Spencer wants more people to use Northampton toy library
- Published
Earl Spencer said a toy library he sponsors not only lends out items but also provides vital "community support".
The Camrose Community Toy Library in Northampton allows parents to borrow toys for just 20p a week.
The charity started in 1985 but Earl Spencer, whose family home of Althorp is in Northamptonshire, said not enough parents know about it.
"It needs more people to appreciate it and to use it" he said.
The toy library is open on Wednesdays at the Camrose Nursery building in the Dallington area of Northampton.
It offers toys, books, games, scooters as well as sensory toys for children with special needs.
Earl Spencer told BBC Radio Northampton he was "lucky" to be involved with the toy library.
He said: "They are doing an incredible thing.
"We are so lucky that we've got so many people giving so much of their time and resources to helping the community.
"It's more than a toy library, it's a community support."
'Brings the community together'
Wendy Steele-Leith, chairperson at the toy library, said: "We all know how hard things are out there at the moment and there's a lot of pressure to get new toys and toys are expensive.
"The toy library gives you the opportunity to come in, give your child a complete variety of toys for very little money."
She said it was not just about play as there was "a lot evidence that toys help development".
"It brings all the community together which I think is really important too," she added.
'In two weeks he'll be bored'
One of the parents who uses the toy library is Tanya, who brings her two children.
She said: "I come here for the variety for the children, to change things up in the house it's better than buying and consuming more toys at home."
The children play with "make believe play [toys], Lego, garden toys, books, jigsaws, everything", she said.
She said it was particularly useful with her son as within two weeks he got bored with his toys.