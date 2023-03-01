Northamptonshire: Man dies in hospital after A45 crash on A45 Nene Valley Way
A man has died after a three-vehicle collision on the A45.
Northamptonshire Police said an Audi A3 overtook a Skoda Karoq on the eastbound carriageway of the Nene Valley Way between Stanwick and Raunds at about 19:45 GMT on Saturday.
The Audi collided with a Ford Mondeo travelling in the opposite direction, before colliding with the Skoda.
The Audi driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to Kettering General Hospital, where he died on Sunday.
A passenger in the Audi A3, another man in his 30s, had serious injuries.
The driver of the Mondeo, a man in his 30s, had minor injuries and the occupants of the Skoda were not injured.
Police has called for witnesses to come forward.
