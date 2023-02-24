Northampton Film Festival set to go on tour in Spring
For the first time a town's popular film festival will be going on tour to showcase a programme of short films.
Northampton Film Festival is usually held in the town centre, but this year it will travel around Northamptonshire.
In March, screenings will be held in Daventry, Corby, Wellingborough and Lings and will include films connected with the festival and the local area.
Each screening will start at 18:30 GMT and will include a Q&A session with filmmakers.
The first film to be showcased will be the Northampton-made short called The Opera, by Corby filmmaker Danny Gibbons, which won Best Drama at last year's festival.
Becky Carrier, festival director, said: "The festival has always been about celebrating film across the whole of Northamptonshire, so we're really excited to be bringing Northampton Film Festival physically to other regions of the county."
