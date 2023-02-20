Wellingborough: Plan to fell ancient trees sparks protest
Residents have been protesting against the felling of ancient trees to make way for a dual carriageway as part of a new housing development.
More than 50 trees are to be removed later to make way for the road in Wellingborough as part of the Stanton Cross development.
Marion Turner-Hawes, a town councillor and protest organiser, said the trees are part of the town's heritage.
The developer said the works are "essential".
Ms Turner-Hawes said the "ancient avenue of trees", including lime, could be dated back to the 1600s and are part of the town's cultural heritage as well as a beautiful landmark.
"We don't have many natural beautiful amenities left in our community but that avenue of trees is that," she said.
"It's in the heart of many people in Wellingborough."
Ms Turner-Hawes said part of the residents' main concern was the discrepancies in the number of trees set to be felled.
In initial plans drawn up in 2008, 11 trees were listed for felling - but she said the number could now be as high as 61.
"We have to be able to safeguard the heritage of our community," she said.
Rob Armstrong, 39, from Wellingborough, said it was a "definite shame" the trees would be felled, and hoped there was a way forward with the development.
A vigil for the trees was held on Sunday.
A spokesman for Stanton Cross said the tree felling was part of "essential work" and that an environmental project, including planting hundreds of trees, has been part of the development.
"The plans have been approved by North Northamptonshire Council and the work set to start on Monday is being carried out in consultation with a team of ecologists and arboriculturists to ensure it is done in the right way," he said.
Conservative councillor Graham Lawman, the member for highways, travel and assets at North Northamptonshire Council, said he appreciated the "value and attractiveness of the London Road Walks" but said new development was "vital".
He said it was "never ideal" to remove trees but was "sometimes inevitable".