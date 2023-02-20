Phillip Austin: Victim's mum fears triple murderer will kill again
A woman whose daughter was murdered by her husband before he went on to kill their two children said she feared he would kill again if he was released.
Phillip Austin was jailed for life in 2001 after killing his wife Claire, 31, and their children, Keiren, eight, and Jade, seven, at their Northampton home.
A Parole Board hearing on 27 February will consider moving Austin, now 54, to an open prison.
A spokesman for the board said protecting the public was its priority.
Claire Austin's mother, Carol Quinn, said she hoped Austin would be "kept in".
Austin was jailed at Northampton Crown Court and told he must serve a minimum of 20 years in jail before being considered for release.
The body of Mrs Austin, who had been beaten, stabbed repeatedly, and strangled, was discovered in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor by her mother and stepfather in July 2000.
Upstairs, the grandparents found Keiren and Jade strangled in their beds. The family's two pet poodles, Dandy and Sooty, were also killed.
When it first emerged Austin - who was handed three life sentences - was due for parole, Mrs Austin's mother Carol Quinn started a petition calling for multiple murderers never to be released from jail.
Austin first became eligible for release in July 2020. At a hearing in April 2021, the Parole Board decided he was not suitable to be freed, but recommended he could be moved to an open prison.
The secretary of state for justice agreed with the family that he should not be moved from a secure prison, and the Parole Board is reviewing Austin's case again two years later.
Mrs Quinn said: "He was given three life sentences to be served concurrently, which equate to one life sentence.
"Life sentence - it's a joke. He will do it again, that's what I'm afraid of.
"It's not fair on the general public.
"We just hope and pray that he will be kept in."
A Parole Board spokesman said: "Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.
"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.
"Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."
